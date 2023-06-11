Dierks Bentley hilariously documents bra shopping with teenage daughter: 'Call mom'

Dad duty took priority for country star Dierks Bentley this weekend as he stepped away from his responsibilities as co-host of CMA Fest to take his teenage daughter on an important outing: to buy a bra.

Bentley, who is co-hosting the three-day festival along with Elle King and Lainey Wilson, took to his TikTok to document the entire ordeal, noting it was his "night off."

The video begins with Bentley in a store, following his daughter around as she peruses through merchandise. "What are these," she asks her father, pointing to brightly colored bras. "Uh - I believe that's a bra," Bentley comments.

With a quip of her own, the young girl says, "Obviously, duh," before the camera pans back to a flabbergasted Bentley. "Wow," he says to the camera.

Bentley is enveloped by a room full of bras and underwear and makes his way over to a sign that explains all the bras the store offers.

"Lightly lined?" he says before his daughter tells him they are looking for something else.

The musician, 47, looks dazed and confused.

His daughter alerts Bentley that they found the elusive bra tops. "Oh my god, Dad, we found it," she says excitedly.

"See, we nailed it," Bentley says, presenting a lackluster thumbs up to the camera before his daughter clarifies that they are, in fact, not the items she wants.

Bentley then points the camera towards a drawer labeled ‘lace,' to which he emphatically declares, "No, we're not doing lace."

Giving up, he announces, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Bentley and his wife Cassidy have been married since 2005. They share three children together, daughters Evalyn Day, 14 and Jordan Catherine, 12, as well as son Knox, 9.

The couple currently resides in Nashville.