Dierks Bentley hilariously documents bra shopping with teenage daughter: 'Call mom'

CMA Fest concludes this Sunday, after a weekend co-hosted by Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Dierks Bentley clarifies comments about not wanting to go to LA Video

Dierks Bentley clarifies comments about not wanting to go to LA

Country star Dierks Bentley told Fox News Digital "it’s a lot of work" traveling back and forth to Los Angeles. While at CMA Fest, he also revealed if he’d ever take a role on the hit show "Yellowstone."

Dad duty took priority for country star Dierks Bentley this weekend as he stepped away from his responsibilities as co-host of CMA Fest to take his teenage daughter on an important outing: to buy a bra.

Bentley, who is co-hosting the three-day festival along with Elle King and Lainey Wilson, took to his TikTok to document the entire ordeal, noting it was his "night off."

The video begins with Bentley in a store, following his daughter around as she peruses through merchandise. "What are these," she asks her father, pointing to brightly colored bras. "Uh - I believe that's a bra," Bentley comments.

With a quip of her own, the young girl says, "Obviously, duh," before the camera pans back to a flabbergasted Bentley. "Wow," he says to the camera.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR DIERKS BENTLEY EXPLAINS WHY HE'S TURNED DOWN ACTING JOBS: 'DON'T REALLY WANT TO GO TO LA'

Dierks Bentley looks scared in a store with his daughter shopping for bras split his daughter points to colorful bras

Dierks Bentley hilariously documented his outing with his young daughter to buy a bra. (Dierks Bentley TikTok)

Bentley is enveloped by a room full of bras and underwear and makes his way over to a sign that explains all the bras the store offers.

"Lightly lined?" he says before his daughter tells him they are looking for something else. 

The musician, 47, looks dazed and confused.

Dierks Bentley pans to a sign in a store that shows the different bras offered

Dierks Bentley also posted the outing to Instagram, simply adding the caption '#girldad.' (Dierks Bentley Instagram)

His daughter alerts Bentley that they found the elusive bra tops. "Oh my god, Dad, we found it," she says excitedly.

"See, we nailed it," Bentley says, presenting a lackluster thumbs up to the camera before his daughter clarifies that they are, in fact, not the items she wants.

Bentley then points  the camera towards a drawer labeled ‘lace,' to which he emphatically declares, "No, we're not doing lace."

Giving up, he announces, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Dierks Bentley poses at the CMA Awards with his wife Cassidy in a white dress

Dierks Bentley and his wife Cassidy share three children together. (Jason Kempin)

Bentley and his wife Cassidy have been married since 2005. They share three children together, daughters Evalyn Day, 14 and Jordan Catherine, 12, as well as son Knox, 9.

The couple currently resides in Nashville.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

