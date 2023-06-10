Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Country star Dierks Bentley says he wants to join ‘Yellowstone’ after turning down acting gigs

'Gold' singer is co-hosting CMA Fest with Elle King and Lainey Wilson

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink | Fox News
Dierks Bentley clarifies comments about not wanting to go to LA Video

Dierks Bentley clarifies comments about not wanting to go to LA

Country star Dierks Bentley told Fox News Digital "it’s a lot of work" traveling back and forth to Los Angeles. While at CMA Fest, he also revealed if he’d ever take a role on the hit show "Yellowstone."

Country singer Dierks Bentley may be ready for his Hollywood debut. 

Although he previously turned down an acting gig with Larry David, Bentley said if "Yellowstone" needed a new cowboy, he’d be there in a heartbeat. 

"I love ‘Yellowstone,’" Bentley, 47, admitted during an interview at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest.

"If Lainey Wilson wanted to drag me along to the next ‘Yellowstone’ shoot, let's go. I'm ready."

Dierks Bentley performance

Country music star Dierks Bentley, 47, clarified a statement about not wanting to go to Los Angeles after he turned down acting gigs in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

The "Gold" singer made these comments during a press event at CMA Fest. Bentley will be co-hosting the iconic country music event alongside Elle King and Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson Dierks Bentley Elle King CMA Fest

Dierks Bentley is co-hosting CMA Fest with Elle King and Lainey Wilson. (Getty Images)

After Bentley explained he didn’t have an interest in acting because he didn’t "really want to go to L.A.," the musician clarified his statement.

"I love L.A. L.A’s great. I've done a lot of great things out there," he began to explain.

Bentley continued to say that if he didn’t have to travel for a Hollywood gig, he would be diving into the acting industry more. He added that he’s prioritizing his family and music career.

Dierks Bentley red carpet

Dierks Bentley previously turned down an acting gig with Larry David. (Getty Images)

"You got to go out there once a week. That's easy…for people to do, that live there. They just walk out the door," Bentley pointed out.

The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer joked that aside from his music tour, he’s been on a hockey tour since his kid plays the sport on a travel team. 

"I have three kids, one of them plays travel hockey. I tour the whole country and a whole separate tour, other than music, it's called the hockey tour. I've already been to Detroit and Miami… Las Vegas next… Boston…it's just a lot of traveling in general."

Dierks Bentley Cassidy Black red carpet

Dierks Bentley has three children with his wife Cassidy Black -- Evie, Jordan and Knox. The couple have been married since 2005. (Getty Images)

In May, Bentley shared that he’s been asked to act in television programs, as well as join reality competition shows. Bentley has declined the acting gigs and said he's content with his career in music.

"I have a lot of respect for real actors and what they do… I'm happy…to know what my strengths and weaknesses are…how much available time I have for outside pursuits," he remarked.

"I'm already pretty full…with music and family… I'll continue to be a spectator in that arena, but nothing against L.A. It's a great spot."

Bentley has three children with his wife Cassidy Black -- Evie, Jordan and Knox. The couple have been married since 2005.

Fans can catch Bentley co-hosting the CMA Fest airing July 19 on ABC.

