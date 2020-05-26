Circus shows still in limbo nearly 3 months after coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cirque MonteCarlo is one of several circuses that had to stop performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European-style circus was started in Italy in 1879 by the Cavallini family, and their first big-top show took place in France under the name Le Cirque Des Cavallini. Julio Cavallini brought the famed circus to the United States for the first time in 2020.

“When we started, we didn’t even have tents. It was just out in the open air,” Cavallini said. “My dream and my idea was [sic] to bring the circus and my family from Italy to the United States.”

The circus, which boasts performers from Europe, France, Germany and Spain, opened in Texas on Feb. 6 for its first U.S. show. But after only 7 weeks of an 11-month tour across the United States, it became just another business in the entertainment industry taking a hit amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We had to shut down because of the coronavirus and now we are just waiting to see when we can start again,” Cavallini said.

Since the shutdown in mid-March, the circus has set up camp in a parking lot in Grand Prarie, Texas, waiting for its next move.

Ramon Santos is one of 50 people with the circus. He said this is the first time not performing since he started his career.

“I am the eighth generation of a Spanish circus family, my family has been doing street performing since 1706,” Santos said. “I remember when I started to perform, I never stopped. And this thing of stopping and not knowing when we will get back is frustrating, but what else can we do?”

Julliet Cavallini has been performing since she was a child. The aerialist and contortionist was excited to bring her family legacy to the United States.

“I am really honored to be part of my family's show and be able to be with them on this journey,” Julliet said. “It is not only my family, it is also people around the world that came to work here.”

The Cavallini family had been preparing to make the move to the U.S. since last year, only to finally arrive as the pandemic was spreading across the globe.

“We were all very devastated," Julliet Cavallini said. "And for me, to this day, I am just waiting, we are all waiting to get back on the road and start performing again.”

The pandemic has sidelined circuses worldwide, too. Cirque Du Soleil had to stop nearly 50 shows immediately. And big tops are still standing empty across the country, including in Houston, Texas.

Cirque Du Soleil had to temporarily lay off most of its staff and is looking into a potential bankruptcy filing to help the circus come back from a financial loss largely caused by the pandemic. The Montreal-based company is working with restructuring advisers to address a $900 million debt, sources said Thursday.

For Cirque MonteCarlo, the circus has already lost an estimated $80,000. And because border closures have left performers stranded in Texas, the company is surviving on a donation fund set up on its website.

“We cannot go home because we can’t fly anywhere,” Santos said. “We are people of faith and we are just hoping everything will calm down and we can bring back happiness to everyone.”

In the meantime, performers are staying in shape, waiting to entertain again.

“We practice every day. We try to keep our bodies in shape for the day we do start working again,” Julliet Cavallini said.

Cirque MonteCarlo estimates accumulating a $100,000 loss before it gets back on the road, which likely won't be until mid-June, at the earliest.

“We are going to follow every requirement we need to so we can open up. We are eager to work and we just want to get back out there,” assistant manager Jose Hernandez said. “We had to re-book some things and we are having to wait for permits from certain cities.”

The circus said it will operate at 50 percent capacity once they can start performing again, and there will be a lot of other precautions in place, too. Those who attend will have to wear gloves, masks and get their temperature checked at the door, among several other things.

If all goes to plan, the circus is planning to reopen in the coming weeks in Denton, Texas, and then head to Baton Rouge and Shreveport, La.



Cirque Du Soleil, meanwhile, has not officially commented on how it plans to address reopening or recovery from the financial blow caused by the pandemic.