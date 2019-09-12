Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

September 11
Published

Cindy Crawford mans phones for 9/11 charity

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

She’s a model citizen.

Cindy Crawford helped raise funds at Cantor Fitzgerald’s annual Sept. 11 Charity Day, working the phones and taking orders for trades, with proceeds going to the firm’s disaster-relief foundation and other causes.

“I said ‘a billion’ more than once,” she was heard telling employees. “And ‘a billion pesos’ once.”

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S 9/11 TRIBUTE POST SLAMMED

Cindy Crawford attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI on Sept. 11, 2019 in New York City. The company lost 658 employees in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

Cindy Crawford attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI on Sept. 11, 2019 in New York City. The company lost 658 employees in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. (Getty)

9/11 DOCUMENTARY 'WHAT HAPPENED ON SEPTEMBER 11' MADE TO HELP KIDS UNDERSTAND TERROR ATTACK

The supermodel was also heard saying on the phone, “It’s fun. I am trying to learn [how to trade], but it’s very over my head right now.”

Crawford, Dr. Ruth WestheimerTony Blair, Walt Frazier, Billy Crudup, Coco Rocha and other VIPs helped raise money for their chosen charities. Prince Harry and Kit Harington participated in the London companion event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On 9/11, 658 Cantor Fitzgerald staffers were killed.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.