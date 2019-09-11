Kristin Cavallari's 9/11 social media tribute slammed as 'insensitive' and 'tone deaf'

Fans of Kristin Cavallari aren't happy with the reality TV star's latest post on Instagram.

The former "Laguna Beach" cast member faced backlash for her 9/11 tribute post, which was deemed "insensitive" and "tone-deaf" because the photo features the 32-year-old posing on a New York City sidewalk in a plunging black dress.

CELEBRITY 9/11 TRIBUTES: ALYSSA MILANO, MARK WAHLBERG, KALEY CUOCO AND MORE STARS MARK 18TH ANNIVERSARY

Cavallari also tagged multiple fashion designers -- including her own brand Uncommon James -- in the photo, plus her makeup artist Robert Sesnek and stylist Owen Gould.

Then she originally captioned the pic, "NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember" but was quick to change it after all the negative comments.

Users on the social media app were quick to call out Cavallari for her lapse in judgment.

9/11: THE IMAGES OF THE ATTACK THAT CHANGED THE WORLD

"Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post," commented a fan.

"Poor taste," said another.

"This is super insensitive," wrote someone else.

"Maybe today isn't the day to market your brand or yourself.. in NYC. #disappointed," said a commenter.

"Let me show off my body and then make a half-ass remark about 911. WTF," wrote another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cavallari was in the city doing press and attending Fashion Week.

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, which took place on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured on that day.