Pro-Trump Chuck Woolery wants award for 'surviving 45 years of Liberal Hollywood'

Outspoken Trump supporter and television icon Chuck Woolery said on Wednesday that he “should get an award for surviving 45 years" in the entertainment industry and carving out a successful career despite his conservative political views.

“I think I should get an award for surviving 45 years of Liberal Hollywood and still being successful. Against all odds,” Woolery tweeted.

It wasn’t the first time Woolery has criticized the way he has been treated for supporting Trump and conservative politics.

CHUCK WOOLERY: SUPPORTING TRUMP 'PRETTY MUCH DESTROYED MY CAREER'

Last year, the former “Love Connection” host tweeted about his personal political beliefs and claimed he paid a heavy professional price for simply expressing how he felt.

“I have pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump and letting all know, I am a conservative. Painful at times, but true. After all is said and done. It was my choice and I can live with it. I would do it all again," he tweeted before going on Fox News to discuss the situation.

"It was kind of a self-deprecating tweet I sent out because I know I'm shadow-banned. I've got about 650 or 700,000 followers," Woolery told "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade.

"I know the half of them don't get what I say. So I sent this thing out just as kind of a test -- because it made me look [like] I was losing in life. And it just went crazy -- it was the biggest tweet I ever had in my life. So as long as you're a loser they love you," Woolery said.

"These people sit in their basement, and they make it look like there are thousands of people complaining about Chuck Woolery or about the products and who he represents -- and 'how could you let this fascist, racist guy represent your company' -- when none of it is true,” he added. “And these are the same people, by the way, who I get on Twitter [saying] 'I watched you when I was growing up. I loved you... What happened to you?'

"Political discourse in America has gotten so out of control that it's emboldened people to ruin the lives of those they disagree with," Woolery added.

