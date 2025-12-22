Chuck Norris mourns death of ex-wife who remained 'close friend' after their 30-year marriage ended

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chuck Norris is mourning the death of his ex-wife, Dianne Holechek, who died at 84 years old after a long battle with dementia.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my ex-wife, Dianne, has passed away," Norris, 85, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me."

"Dianne was an incredible person," he continued. "She was kind, intelligent and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride."

"Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together," he concluded.

Holechek died peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia, their son Mike Norris told TMZ.

The former couple met while attending North High School in Torrance, Calif., and tied the knot in 1958, when they were 17 and 18 years old. They shared two sons, Mike and former NASCAR driver Eric Norris.

Due to long absences while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Norris admitted to infidelity, which eventually led to their split years later.

They divorced in 1989 after three decades of marriage.

Norris remarried Gena O’Kelley in 1998.

