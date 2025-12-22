Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Norris mourns death of ex-wife who remained 'close friend' after their 30-year marriage ended

Dianne Holechek died peacefully at 84 after a long battle with dementia, their son Mike Norris confirms

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Chuck Norris is mourning the death of his ex-wife, Dianne Holechek, who died at 84 years old after a long battle with dementia. 

"I am deeply saddened to share that my ex-wife, Dianne, has passed away," Norris, 85, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me."

"Dianne was an incredible person," he continued. "She was kind, intelligent and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride."

Chuck Norris, Dianne Holechek

Chuck Norris is mourning the death of his ex-wife, Dianne Holechek. Though the former pair divorced in 1989, they remained close friends throughout the years. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images; Jean-Jacques BERNIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

"Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together," he concluded. 

Holechek died peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia, their son Mike Norris told TMZ.

Chuck Norris, Dianne Holechek

The former high school sweethearts tied the knot in 1958. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The former couple met while attending North High School in Torrance, Calif., and tied the knot in 1958, when they were 17 and 18 years old. They shared two sons, Mike and former NASCAR driver Eric Norris. 

Due to long absences while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Norris admitted to infidelity, which eventually led to their split years later. 

They divorced in 1989 after three decades of marriage. 

Chuck Norris, Dianne Holechek

The former couple shared two sons. (Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Norris remarried Gena O’Kelley in 1998.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

