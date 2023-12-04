The ultimate Christmas playlist: 100 songs to play to get your holiday party started

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."
Buddy the Elf may have been onto something with this notion, as Christmas music is a fan favorite for bringing on all the holiday cheer.
When it comes to Christmas songs, there is truly something for everyone. Over the years, there have been many new holiday hits created across nearly all genres, as well as remakes of unforgettable classics.
There are certain artists like Michael Bublé, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Elvis, The Jackson 5 and, of course, the proclaimed queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, who have recorded a large volume of Christmas music and even released albums.
When putting together a playlist specifically for a holiday party, you'll want music from a variety of genres and time periods to appeal to everyone. Don't skip out on the classics that everyone in the room can sing along to, but also include new songs.
You'll also want to make sure your playlist is long enough that it will last the length of the party. You don't want songs repeating an hour into the event.
Below is the ultimate Christmas playlist, filled with 70 songs that will get the holiday party started.
1. "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Michael Bublé
2. "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," Brenda Lee
3. "Christmas In Dixie," Jason Aldean
4. "What Christmas Means to Me," Cher and Stevie Wonder
5. "Snowman," Sia
6. "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," Frank Sinatra
7. "All I Want for Christmas is You," Mariah Carey
8. "Holly Jolly Christmas," Michael Bublé
9. "O Holy Night," Mickey Guyton
10. "Last Christmas," Wham!
11. "Baby, It’s Cold Outside," Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor
12. "Do They Know It’s Christmas?" Band Aid
13. "White Christmas," The Drifters
14. "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," Andy Williams
15. "Happy Xmas (War is Over)," John Lennon, The Harlem Community Choir, The Plastic Ono Band, Yoko Ono
16. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," Cher and Darlene Love
17. "Let It Snow!" Michael Bublé
18. "Santa’s Coming for Us," Sia
19. "Wonderful Christmastime," Paul McCartney
20. "A Marshmallow World," Dean Martin
21. "Wizards in Winter," Trans-Siberian Orchestra
22. "Step into Christmas," Elton John
23. "Underneath the Tree," Kelly Clarkson
24. "Like It's Christmas," Jonas Brothers
25. "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano
26. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Michael Bublé
27. "Christmas Tree Farm," Taylor Swift
28. "Christmas In The Country," Thomas Rhett
29. "One More Sleep," Leona Lewis
30. "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)," Elvis Presley
31. "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Rascal Flatts
32. "Sleigh Ride," The Ronettes
33. "Please Come Home for Christmas," Eagles
34. "Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)," Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters
35. "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Thurl Ravenscroft
36. "White Winter Hymnal," Pentatonix
37. "Mistletoe," Justin Bieber
38. "Christmas Cookies," Lainey Wilson
39. "Blue Christmas," Elvis Presley
40. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
41. "Do You Hear What I Hear," Whitney Houston
42. "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," Kacey Musgraves
43. "Hallelujah," Pentatonix
44. "My Grown Up Christmas List," Pentatonix and Kelly Clarkson
45. "O Holy Night," Celine Dion
46. "The First Noël," Josh Groban and Faith Hill
47. "Mary, Did You Know," Carrie Underwood
48. "Silent Night," Pentatonix
49. "O Come All Ye Faithful," Carrie Underwood
50. "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays," The Carpenters
51. "Christmas Canon," Trans-Siberian Orchestra
52. "Cozy Little Christmas," Katy Perry
53. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," by Bruce Springsteen
54. "Carol of the Bells," by Trans-Siberian Orchestra
55. "Frosty The Snowman," Bing Crosby
56. "Silver Bells," Elvis Presley
57. "Christmas Time Is Here," Vince Guaraldi Trio
58. "Where Are You Christmas," Faith Hill
59. "Run Rudolph Run," Chuck Berry
60. "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)," Alvin and The Chipmunks
61. "Little Saint Nick," The Beach Boys
62. "Frosty The Snowman," Ella Fitzgerald
63. "The Christmas Song," Andy Williams
64. "Feel Like The Holidays," Scotty McCreery
65. "Shake Up Christmas," Train
66. "Man With The Bag," Jessie J
67. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Gene Autry
68. "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Carrie Underwood
69. "The Polar Express," Tom Hanks
70. "The 12 Days of Christmas," Straight No Chaser
71. "My Only Wish (This Year," Britney Spears
72. "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," *NSYNC
73. "Cold December Night," Michael Buble
74. "Take Me Home For Christmas," Dan and Shay
75. "Jingle Bell Rock," Blake Shelton
76. "Santa, Can’t You Hear Me," Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande
78. "Feels Like Christmas," Brett Eldridge
80. "Merry Christmas," Ed Sheeran and Elton
81. "Santa Baby," Taylor Swift
82. "Naughty List," Mitchell Tenpenny
84. "Santa Tell Me," Ariana Grande
85. "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday," Wizzard
86. "Merry Christmas, Baby," Bruce Springsteen
87. "December (Based on "September")," Earth, Wind & Fire
88. "Christmas All Over Again," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
89. "Glow," Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton
90. "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight, Keith Urban
91. "Hot Chocolate," Tom Hanks
92. "Believe," Josh Groban
93. "Holiday Party," Dan and Shay
94. "Christmas Eve," Trans-Siberian Orchestra
95. "Wrapped in Red," Kelly Clarkson
96. "Christmas in New Orleans," John Legend
98. "One Wish," Whitney Houston
99. "Winter Wonderland," Backstreet Boys
100. "My Kind of Present," Meghan Trainor