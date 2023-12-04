The ultimate Christmas playlist: 100 songs to play to get your holiday party started

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Buddy the Elf may have been onto something with this notion, as Christmas music is a fan favorite for bringing on all the holiday cheer.

When it comes to Christmas songs, there is truly something for everyone. Over the years, there have been many new holiday hits created across nearly all genres, as well as remakes of unforgettable classics.

There are certain artists like Michael Bublé, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Elvis, The Jackson 5 and, of course, the proclaimed queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, who have recorded a large volume of Christmas music and even released albums.

When putting together a playlist specifically for a holiday party, you'll want music from a variety of genres and time periods to appeal to everyone. Don't skip out on the classics that everyone in the room can sing along to, but also include new songs.

You'll also want to make sure your playlist is long enough that it will last the length of the party. You don't want songs repeating an hour into the event.

Below is the ultimate Christmas playlist, filled with 70 songs that will get the holiday party started.

1. "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Michael Bublé

2. "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," Brenda Lee

3. "Christmas In Dixie," Jason Aldean

4. "What Christmas Means to Me," Cher and Stevie Wonder

5. "Snowman," Sia

6. "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," Frank Sinatra

7. "All I Want for Christmas is You," Mariah Carey

8. "Holly Jolly Christmas," Michael Bublé

9. "O Holy Night," Mickey Guyton

10. "Last Christmas," Wham!

11. "Baby, It’s Cold Outside," Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor

12. "Do They Know It’s Christmas?" Band Aid

13. "White Christmas," The Drifters

14. "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," Andy Williams

15. "Happy Xmas (War is Over)," John Lennon, The Harlem Community Choir, The Plastic Ono Band, Yoko Ono

16. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," Cher and Darlene Love

17. "Let It Snow!" Michael Bublé

18. "Santa’s Coming for Us," Sia

19. "Wonderful Christmastime," Paul McCartney

21. "Wizards in Winter," Trans-Siberian Orchestra

22. "Step into Christmas," Elton John

23. "Underneath the Tree," Kelly Clarkson

24. "Like It's Christmas," Jonas Brothers

25. "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano

26. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Michael Bublé

27. "Christmas Tree Farm," Taylor Swift

28. "Christmas In The Country," Thomas Rhett

29. "One More Sleep," Leona Lewis

30. "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)," Elvis Presley

31. "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Rascal Flatts

32. "Sleigh Ride," The Ronettes

33. "Please Come Home for Christmas," Eagles

34. "Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)," Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters

35. "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," Thurl Ravenscroft

36. "White Winter Hymnal," Pentatonix

37. "Mistletoe," Justin Bieber

38. "Christmas Cookies," Lainey Wilson

39. "Blue Christmas," Elvis Presley

40. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

41. "Do You Hear What I Hear," Whitney Houston

42. "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," Kacey Musgraves

43. "Hallelujah," Pentatonix

44. "My Grown Up Christmas List," Pentatonix and Kelly Clarkson

45. "O Holy Night," Celine Dion

46. "The First Noël," Josh Groban and Faith Hill

47. "Mary, Did You Know," Carrie Underwood

48. "Silent Night," Pentatonix

49. "O Come All Ye Faithful," Carrie Underwood

50. "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays," The Carpenters

51. "Christmas Canon," Trans-Siberian Orchestra

52. "Cozy Little Christmas," Katy Perry

53. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," by Bruce Springsteen

54. "Carol of the Bells," by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

55. "Frosty The Snowman," Bing Crosby

56. "Silver Bells," Elvis Presley

57. "Christmas Time Is Here," Vince Guaraldi Trio

59. "Run Rudolph Run," Chuck Berry

60. "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)," Alvin and The Chipmunks

61. "Little Saint Nick," The Beach Boys

62. "Frosty The Snowman," Ella Fitzgerald

63. "The Christmas Song," Andy Williams

64. "Feel Like The Holidays," Scotty McCreery

65. "Shake Up Christmas," Train

66. "Man With The Bag," Jessie J

67. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Gene Autry

68. "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Carrie Underwood

69. "The Polar Express," Tom Hanks

70. "The 12 Days of Christmas," Straight No Chaser

71. "My Only Wish (This Year," Britney Spears

72. "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," *NSYNC

73. "Cold December Night," Michael Buble

74. "Take Me Home For Christmas," Dan and Shay

75. "Jingle Bell Rock," Blake Shelton

76. "Santa, Can’t You Hear Me," Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande

77. "Where Are You Christmas," Faith Hill

78. "Feels Like Christmas," Brett Eldridge

80. "Merry Christmas," Ed Sheeran and Elton

81. "Santa Baby," Taylor Swift

82. "Naughty List," Mitchell Tenpenny

84. "Santa Tell Me," Ariana Grande

85. "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday," Wizzard

86. "Merry Christmas, Baby," Bruce Springsteen

87. "December (Based on "September")," Earth, Wind & Fire

88. "Christmas All Over Again," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

89. "Glow," Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton

90. "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight, Keith Urban

91. "Hot Chocolate," Tom Hanks

92. "Believe," Josh Groban

93. "Holiday Party," Dan and Shay

94. "Christmas Eve," Trans-Siberian Orchestra

95. "Wrapped in Red," Kelly Clarkson

96. "Christmas in New Orleans," John Legend

97. "Christmas Tree Farm." Taylor Swift

98. "One Wish," Whitney Houston

99. "Winter Wonderland," Backstreet Boys

100. "My Kind of Present," Meghan Trainor