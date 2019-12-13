6 Christmas movies to stream this season

Holiday movies are a classic part of the Christmas season.

Whether you're looking to laugh, cry or just feel warm fuzzies, there are plenty of flicks out there to get you in the spirit -- without even leaving your house.

Here are six movies to watch this season and where to stream them:

1. "It's a Wonderful Life"

What's Christmas without this classic?

Follow George Bailey as he learns just how important he is when he gets a glimpse of what life would look like without him.

Family-friendly and full of heart, this 1946 black-and-white flick stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and more.

Where to find it: Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Blend your holidays with this Tim Burton-written film that follows Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas to his home, Halloween Town.

Where to find it: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Disney+

3. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Nothing brings more Christmas cheer than Jim Carrey donning a green, hairy suit to stomp around town stealing everyone's presents, food, decorations and more -- until he discovers the true spirit of the holiday, that is.

Where to find it: Netflix, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu

4. "Home Alone"

What would you do if your family left you behind over the holidays?

If you ask Kevin McCallister, he'd tell you all about the year he had to defend his home from two surprisingly resilient intruders with tricks and traps. Certainly a Christmas he'll never forget.

Where to find it: Youtube, iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, Amazon Video, Disney+

5. "White Christmas"

It's really a miracle that there aren't more Christmas-themed musicals, so take in "White Christmas" to get your song-and-dance on while Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye look for love in the music industry and try to save a local inn owned by their friend and former general.

Where to find it: YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

6. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

See the Griswold family at their absolute best (or is it worse?) when their clashing and eccentric families arrive to celebrate the holidays.

Chaos seems too tame a word for what ensues in this PG-13 movie.

Where to find it: YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu