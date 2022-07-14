Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Stunning American actress Goldie Hawn and her life's work in movies

See this photo gallery of American actress Goldie Hawn through her acting career, with life-long partner Kurt Russell, and more

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
  • Young Goldie Hawn in 1970 posing for a picture
    Image 1 of 10

    American actress and producer Goldie Hawn is known for her comedic roles in many films. Young Hawn got her start in the 1967-68 TV sitcom "Good Morning, World." (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn in her movie "Private Benjamin"
    Image 2 of 10

    Hawn won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in "Cactus Flower" released in 1969. In 1980, she produced and starred in "Private Benjamin" where she received an Oscar nomination.  (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn in "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox"
    Image 3 of 10

    Goldie Hawn appeared in other comedies throughout the 70s like "Shampoo" with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. In 1976, She starred in the comedy western movie "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox" alongside George Segal.  (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell together in 1984
    Image 4 of 10

    In 1966, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell appeared in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but their romance started on the set of "Swing Shift" released in 1984. They never married but have a son together in 1986, Wyatt Russell.  (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn with her daughter Kate Hudson
    Image 5 of 10

    Before Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was married twice. She has three kids, Kate Hudson featured in this photo, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn posing for their movie
    Image 6 of 10

    Goldie Hawn starred alongside Kurt Russell in "Overboard." (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
    Image 7 of 10

    Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spotted in LA laughing together in 2016. (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at one of their five movies’ events in 2020
    Image 8 of 10

    Kurt and Goldie have made five movies together over the years. The films include "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," "Swing Shift," "Overboard," and two "Christmas Chronicles" movies in 2018 and 2020. (Getty Images)

  • Goldie Hawn in 2021
    Image 9 of 10

    Goldie Hawn at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.  (Getty Images)

  • 76-year-old Goldie Hawn speaks at a conference in May 2022
    Image 10 of 10

    Goldie Hawn spoke during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

Trending