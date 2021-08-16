Christina Haack sparks engagement rumors, reportedly deletes ring photo

Did Christina Haack "flip-flop" her engagement reveal?

The twice-divorced "Flip or Flop" star, 38, sparked engagement rumors after posting, then quickly deleting a photo of her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, according to TMZ.

The outlet claimed Haack first shared the snap of her sparkler on Instagram Sunday with the caption, "Boat day with baby and his pretty mama," referencing her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

She then shared a very similar pic — sans ring, which is the one that still appears on her profile.

The TLC star comparably captioned the second photo, "Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama."

A rep for Haack declined to comment.

A source exclusively confirmed to Page Six in July that Haack and Hall had "been dating for the last few months."

At the time, the pair were spotted flying to Mexico together to celebrate Haack’s birthday. It was their first sighting since she split from her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Haack announced in September 2020 that she was separating from Anstead, officially filing for divorce from the "Wheeler Dealers" alum, 42, two months later. The former couple, who share 1-year-old son Hudson, finalized their divorce in June.

Haack was previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden. They were married from 2009 to 2018.

In July, Haack revealed that she met her new realtor beau after smoking toad venom.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote on Instagram. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it."