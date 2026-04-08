Christina Haack, Heather Rae El Moussa turn heads in bikinis during glam desert family getaway

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Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa are redefining co-parenting goals one desert pool day at a time.

The stars of "The Flip Off" took to social media this week to share a glimpse into their latest blended-family excursion. Posing poolside against a backdrop of desert mountains, Haack and Heather Rae showcased their vacation style alongside Tarek El Moussa and Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

Haack opted for a vibrant yellow triangle bikini paired with a matching mesh sarong and a tan cowboy hat. Beside her, Heather Rae modeled a textured pastel pink bandeau bikini featuring a gold ring detail and a coordinating pink wrap. The group appeared relaxed and sun-soaked, marking another milestone for a family that has navigated public divorces and professional shifts to maintain a united front.

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Beyond the foursome, the stars shared a look at the extended crew enjoying the holiday. A wide group shot featured a dozen family members, including the children that tie the group together. Haack and Tarek share daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, while the photo also included Haack’s youngest son, Hudson, 6, and Tarek and Heather’s son, Tristan, 3.

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Heather Rae captioned the collection of photos, "Easter in the desert 2026 🐰🌸🥚," sparking a wave of support from fans in the comments. One follower noted, "LLOOVVEE how you’re all blended and HAPPY. That is FAMILY," while another suggested the stars should "write about coparenting and cofamilying" because of how well they "flow together."

While the desert getaway looked effortless, Heather Rae took to TikTok this week to get candid about the work that goes into a long-term partnership. In a vulnerable video, she reflected on her seven-year relationship with Tarek, admitting that while they project a united front, they aren't "perfect" and have faced their share of hurdles.

"Tarek and I are not perfect. We have had our fair share of challenges like every marriage does," she told her followers. "I think that when you're with someone for a long time... everyone goes through things. You bring different traumas into your relationship."

Despite those "hard seasons," Heather Rae credited the strength of their marriage to Tarek’s consistent romantic gestures, which she says began the moment they met. She recalled how he "moved mountains" just to secure a first date with her, despite his grueling filming schedule and parenting responsibilities at the time.

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Heather Rae detailed that early romance, explaining how Tarek managed to surprise her at every turn. "Second date, had Valentino heels for me, guessed my size. Took me to Hawaii, shut down Jurassic Park and flew me and had a beautiful dinner for me," she revealed, emphasizing that "men will do anything if they want you."

The former "Selling Sunset" star noted she didn't make it easy for him initially, setting strict boundaries to see if he would truly prioritize the meeting. "I gave him one night," she recalled in the video. "I said, 'I'm available Monday, eight o'clock, you can come to LA, I'll only have drinks with you, nothing else, no dinner.' I was just like, 'That's it, take it or leave it. You want to see me, you will move mountains.'"

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"They will make it work and if they're not putting in that effort, they're not going to put that effort in the long term of your relationship," she added.

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She warned her female followers that if a partner isn't "working hard to be romantic and loving" in the beginning, the relationship is likely to struggle as time goes on. For Heather Rae, Tarek's effort hasn't waned over the years; she noted he still sends her flowers on "random Tuesdays" just to tell her she's an amazing mother.

This commitment to family extends to their relationship with Haack. The two women have famously transitioned from exes and new spouses to colleagues and friends. Haack, who is currently dating Christopher Larocca, has previously praised Heather Rae’s work ethic and her role as a stepmother to Taylor and Brayden.

The trio continues to lean into their unique dynamic professionally as well. They are currently filming the second season of their HGTV competition series, "The Flip Off," which is slated to air later this year. The show follows the couples as they compete to see who can pull off the most profitable house renovation, turning their complex personal history into a high-stakes television rivalry.

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