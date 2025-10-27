HGTV star Christina Haack breaks down how she stays close friends with both her ex-husbands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack has figured out how to be friends with two of her ex-husbands.

Haack, 42, opened up about her unconventional friendship with both Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead as she navigates another messy divorce from her third husband.

"It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work," she told People. "I have people message me all the time to be like, ‘How did you do that? My husband's ex hates me,' or 'I could never hang out with my ex.’"

Haack has learned to co-parent her kids, Taylor and Brayden, with El Moussa and has even integrated her new boyfriend, Chris Larocca, into the mix. "It takes all of us, and right now there's four people in this situation – myself, my boyfriend Chris, Tarek and Heather – and all of us want to get along," she explained. "All of us work hard to make sure that we're all getting along."

JOANNA GAINES FACES NEW PARENTING STRUGGLES AS ELDEST DAUGHTER MOVES AWAY FOR COLLEGE

The HGTV star noted there is one thing both she and El Moussa are naturally inclined to do.

"I'm really good at letting go of the past, so is Tarek," Haack, who was married to El Moussa from 2009 until 2018, noted. "We can be over something in literally like .5 seconds and never want to talk about it again."

"So I think it's just a maturity level and us putting the kids first and then the rest is kind of easy," she added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Haack believes her split from her third ex-husband Josh Hall helped improve her relationships. Haack and Hall filed their own divorce petitions in July 2024, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. They finalized their divorce in August.

After a rocky divorce from Anstead, whom Haack shares a son with, she's finally found middle ground with the TV host. Anstead and Haack were married from 2018 until 2021.

"When Josh and I split up, Ant and I immediately had a heart-to-heart, and he said, ‘I want to co-parent Hudson. Like you and Tarek do.’ Not those words exactly, but he said, ‘I want to have a great co-parenting relationship with you,'" she explained to the outlet.

After deciding on a "fresh start," the two have been spending time together with their son, Hudson.

"We go to soccer games. We sit next to each other at school. We do birthday parties together," Haack said. "And thank God, because that would make me so sad if growing up, Hudson, didn't get to have those things with us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While unconventional, Haack said the team effort has allowed the families to be closer than ever.

"I think my kids love that they know anyone can come over here, and we could do Christmas together, and we could do parties together," she said. "So it's nice for the kids. It's not weird at all. It's wonderful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP