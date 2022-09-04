Christina Haack celebrates marriage to Joshua Hall with Hawaiian sunset wedding: 'Exactly where I want to be'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack hosted a wedding on the Hawaiian island of Maui with husband Joshua Hall and a few of their close friends and family to celebrate their marriage, nearly five months after the couple first said "I do" in secrecy.

The home renovation expert simply stunned wearing a sheer white lace gown with a long train as she cuddled up to her husband in romantic snaps by the ocean to commemorate their big day.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote on Instagram. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be.

CHRISTINA HAACK MARRIES REALTOR JOSHUA HALL

"My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina's beautiful bridal gown featured white floral appliques embroidered throughout a see-through, mermaid silhouette, with a sweeping train of tulle fabric gathered by her feet.

Delicate flower straps matched the design of her corseted dress, and she wore her long blonde hair in beachy waves, with a thick braid and wispy fringe pieces framing her face.

Hall sported a khaki suit with black velvet loafers and a white button-down shirt. He stayed true to the island vibes and went without a tie, opting for a more traditional ti leaf lei, which culturally represent good luck and protection from evil spirits.