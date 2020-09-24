Christina Anstead deletes wedding pictures from Instagram following Ant Anstead split news

Christina Anstead has apparently deleted all traces of her December 2018 wedding to husband Ant Anstead nearly one week after the HGTV starlet announced the couple's split.

As People magazine pointed out on Thursday, the "Christina on the Coast" star removed several pictures she had of the "winter wonderland" affair.

However, the 37-year-old did keep other snapshots of the former pair including, the announcement of their baby boy Hudson London's birth last year. Aside from the separation announcement on Friday, the most recent picture of Christina and the "Wheelers Dealers" star that is featured on the mom of three's feed is from July.

In Christina's Sept. 18 announcement, revealing the split, she said: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Ant has not commented on the news.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed that Christina and Ant were reportedly having issues navigating life between their blended families.

A source told People that the former pair had been struggling since the birth of Hudson in September 2019.

“After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the insider claimed to the outlet.

Christina is also mom to daughter, Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She shares the kids with her "Flip or Flop" co-star, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant, a native of the United Kingdom, has a daughter, Amelie, 16, and a son, Archie, 14, from his first marriage to Louise Herbert.

Although the couple had a full home, the source claimed to People that Christina was still feeling “lonely and unhappy."

“Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling," the source said.

The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.

A rep for Christina had no comment when reached by Fox News.