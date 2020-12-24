Christina Anstead says she's closing 2020 feeling 'grounded,' reveals plan to stay off social media

Christina Anstead is ready for a fresh start.

Three months after announcing her divorce from Ant Anstead, the "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, took to Instagram to discuss how she's going into the New Year feeling "grounded."

For starters, the HGTV star announced Wednesday she will be taking a step back from social media in the coming days. Additionally, she shared a pratice she's learned with the help of Dr. Kaisa Coppola, founder of the Harmony Wellness Clinic.

"Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures," Anstead begins in her Instagram post. "Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present."

"Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021. You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color. The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it," Anstead's post continues.

Anstead shared this knowledge along with a picture of her standing in the ocean, donning a pink bikini, with her two of her children – daughter Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5 – as well as Coppola, and another child.

She also shares son Hudson, 15 months, with Ant.

Amid her surprising split from the "Wheelers Dealers" star this fall, Anstead has regularly posted to social media about her commitment to wellness and breaking old patterns.

In November, she reflected on how tough 2020 had been for her both mentally and emotionally, and how she's working on getting to "know" herself again "in the quiet" moments.

"2020 definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be," she wrote on Instagram. "There are soooo many lessons in all of this madness."

"What I’m finding too is a lot of us have so much but aren’t truly fulfilled... I’ve felt this way too and while I want to slap myself sometimes for being so ungrateful it’s true and we can’t deny truth," the mother of three said.

Anstead, who was formerly married to her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, also teased a new project she's working on for 2021 which will explore spiritual healing. She said it's been a passion of hers "for years" and is "looking forward to diving in deep."

Meanwhile, her estranged second husband has been open about his own journey to happiness following the split. In recent months, Ant has shared touching moments with the couple's son on Instagram, but recently shared his devastation over the cancellation of his trip to his native United Kingdom.

Ant shares a daughter named Amelie and a son named Archie, both of whom live in the U.K., with his first wife.

