Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor will walk the runway together at New York Fashion Week

Iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor are set to be the stars of the upcoming New York Fashion Week — and are set to take to the runway together in Elie Tahari’s show.

Page Six has exclusively learned that Christie and Sailor, 20, will close Tahari’s show this Thursday together to celebrate Tahari’s 45th anniversary.

This will be the first time the mother-daughter duo, who are both signed to IMG Models, will walk the catwalk together.

Tahari — who held his first show at Studio 54 and is credited with popularizing the tube top and disco wear in the 1970s and, later, revolutionizing the “interview suit” for women in the 1980s — said, “The Elie Tahari brand has always been for every woman, and that is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes.”

The designer continued, “It is important for me to make clothes for women of all types, inclusive of any age.”

