Chrissy Teigen slams Twitter users claiming she once flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet

Chrissy Teigen has shut down rumors she used to rub shoulders with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The mother of two has been vacationing in Mexico with her husband, John Legend, and their kids when her attention was turned to Twitter on Monday after a number of Twitter users suggested she once boarded the late convicted pedophile's private jet.

"You're on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland," one user wrote to Teigen.

But the Cravings founder made it clear she was having none of it.

"if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this 'manifest', I'd be a victim," Teigen said.

Teigen then began replying to other tweets from her followers that have since been deleted. In one, Teigen quotes a person who allegedly wrote, "even if you WERE 12 if you don't speak about what you saw..." to which the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied, "OH MY GOD BRAIN WORMS, I WAS NOT. THERE. YOU ABSOLUTE MELTS"

Teigen's fiery replies come on the heels of the arrest of Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite was arrested last Thursday on charges she helped lure at least three girls – one as young as 14 – to be sexually abused by the late financier, who was accused of victimizing dozens of girls and women over many years.

According to the indictment, Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent companion on trips around the world, facilitated his crimes and on some occasions joined him in sexually abusing the girls.

Meanwhile, Britain's Prince Andrew has also been accused of having close ties with Epstein.

Maxwell reportedly introduced Epstein to the Duke of York in 1999, The Telegraph reported. According to the outlet, Andrew is last known to have met with Maxwell at Buckingham Palace in 2019, two weeks after U.S. prosecutors announced they wanted to reopen their investigation into Epstein.

Andrew, 60, has denied ever having sex with one of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, after she claimed she had sex with the British prince three times, including when she was 17.

