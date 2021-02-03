Chrissy Teigen ripped as 'unrelatable' for tweet complaining about '13,000 dollar' Cabernet at restaurant

Chrissy Teigen stirred social media backlash Wednesday over a tweet complaining about an extremely expensive bottle of wine she and husband John Legend ordered at a restaurant.

Teigan asked her 13.6 million Twitter followers, "what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?"

She then answered her own question by recalling an unimpressive bottle of Cabernet that apparently came with a hefty price tag.

"one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars," Teigan wrote. "HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!"

Critics knocked the model and TV personality for her less-than-common experience.

"Ugh. Hate when this happens. Happened twice last month," actor Justin Wheelon mocked the tweet.

"Perhaps bragging about throwing away $13K wine and crapping on the sommelier who sold it to you as you refused to read the prices is not as relatable as you believe it is," Sinclair producer Ellie Bufkin reacted. "It's highly likely that the person is currently out of work because of the pandemic, too, that's nice,"

Others praised the waiter for deceiving the A-list couple into paying an expensive "tip" at the end of the meal, one calling it a "perfect heist" that director Steven Soderbergh should turn into a movie. Another Twitter user urged the waiter to run for political office.

Teigan responded to her critics, stressing she "didn’t say it was" meant to be relatable and "doesn’t have to be."

"Should I be tiptoeing," Teigan replied to one user.

She later tweeted, "hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me."