Chrissy Teigen backs out of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' voice role after cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of a role for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" weeks after she was called out by Courtney Stodden for past cyberbullying.

A spokesman for the show tells Fox News Teigen has stepped away from the a guest voiceover role. She was set to appear in one episode of Season 2 of the Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

The role is now expected to be recast, the spokesperson said. Representatives for Teigen did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

"Never Have I Ever" follows an Indian-American teenager who deals with high school pressures.

Teigen's exit from the series comes amid a period of silence for the former Swimsuit Illustrated model. Known for her engaging presence on social media, Teigen has been unusually quiet in recent weeks since Stodden accused her of cyberbullying.

Most notably, the star, 35, allegedly encouraged the singer to commit suicide and suggested that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy. The ordeal has resulted in a great deal of backlash for the once-beloved star, which many consider ironic given her tendency to slam others for problematic behaviors.

Her most recent Twitter post came on May 12 when she publicly apologized to Stodden, 26, calling herself "lucky" to have been held accountable. She admitted to being "mortified" by her past behavior and promised that she will "forever work on being better."

Stodden didn’t find Teigen's comments to be terribly authentic , stating the apology felt like "a public attempt to save her partnerships" with various brands.

Teigen’s Instagram has also gone dark, with her last post coming on May 11, just a day before apologizing to Stodden on Twitter.

In the post, Teigen shared a page from her cookbook featuring a "cozy classic red lentil soup" recipe. She announced in the caption that she’d be making the dish live that afternoon, which was presumably her final appearance on the app.

Although her social media engagement is at a standstill, Teigen was spotted out in public earlier this week for the first time since her behavior on social media was pushed into the spotlight. The "Cravings" cookbook author was seen smiling and laughing while on a FaceTime call. The exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Teigen leaving a business meeting and walking back to her car alone with her phone in hand. In some photos, Teigen is wearing a cheetah print mask to cover her nose and mouth.