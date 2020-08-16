Chrissy Teigen wasn't aware she was pregnant during breast implant removal

After being vocal about her breast implant removal in June, model Chrssy Teigen was questioned about the timing of her third pregnancy by a concerned fan.

“Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June,” the fan tweeted at Teigen. “I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN POSTS VIDEO OF BREAST IMPLANT REMOVAL SCARS BECAUSE ‘NOBODY BELIEVES’ SHE HAD SURGERY

Being the transparent celebrity that she is, Teigen responded to the inquiry.

“Oh, it's quite a story. lol,” she wrote as the kicker to her eight-part Twitter thread.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” she continued while also sharing that she takes monthly pregnancy tests. “Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE MAY UNDERGO SECOND BREAST REDUCTION ONE MONTH AFTER INITIAL PROCEDURE: 'STILL HUGE'

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad,” Teigen explained. “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you.”

Generally, surgical procedures are not advised for pregnant women.

Anesthesia and surgery in the first trimester of pregnancy have been associated with increased risk of miscarriage, premature birth, low birth weight infants and infant death, according to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

CHRISSY TEIGEN POSES TOPLESS AFTER GETTING BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED

Fortunately, Teigen is in good spirits and health, according to her tweets.

“Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here,” she wrote in conclusion to her thread. “So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell.”

Teigen and her husband John Legend announced her pregnancy to the world in the Grammy Award-winning singer’s music video, “Wild.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Near the end of the three-minute and 34-second video, the camera pans to reveal Teigen’s baby bump, which ultimately surprised dedicated fans. The couple’s two other children, Luna and Miles, also made an appearance for a family day on the beach.