Alison Roman leaving the New York Times seven months after Chrissy Teigen comments

Alison Roman will not be returning to the New York Times.

Roman announced the career news on Instagram on Wednesday. The move comes seven months after Roman's column was placed "on temporary leave" following comments she made about Chrissy Teigen's business empire. (Her column resumed shortly after the hiatus).

In her social media announcement, Roman wrote about her appreciation for a recipe of her's becoming the number one recipe on New York Times Cooking, alongside a slideshow of pictures of pasta.

Feels like a good time to formally mention I won’t be returning to NYT Cooking," she then announced. "I’m proud of the work we made together but excited for this new chapter which includes more recipes, videos and writing over on A Newsletter and beyond."

Further details on Roman's future projects were not given, but her newsletters are filled with personal anecdotes that transition into food-based discussion such as the cookbook author's top five favorite mustards.

"Alison decided to move on from The Times and we’re very thankful for her work with us," a spokesperson for the outlet told Fox News on Wednesday.

In May, Roman slammed Teigen's business in an interview with New Consumer, saying that the Cravings business model "horrifies" her. She made similar comments about organization guru Marie Kondo's business.

She blasted Kondo, also known as Konmari, for capitalizing on her fame. Kondo has published four books on organizing.

After receiving backlash for her comments, Roman publicly apologized to Teigen and Kondo via a letter shared to her social media. Not long after, Teigen called on the Times to reinstate the columnist, and Roman's column resumed not long after.

At the time, a spokesperson for the New York Times told Fox News, "It was always the plan for Alison’s leave to be temporary. Her column will return."