Chrissy Teigen asks New York Times to reinstate Alison Roman after their drama on social media

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chrissy Teigen isn't holding a grudge against Alison Roman and doesn't want the New York Times to either.

The newspaper recently put the cooking columnist on temporary leave after Roman made some disparaging comments about Teigen's food brand, Cravings, and Netflix organizational star Marie Kondo.

In an interview with The New Consumer, Roman said that Teigen's fast success in the food market “horrified” her and claimed that other people were "running a content farm for her."

ALISON ROMAN'S NEW YORK TIMES COLUMN 'ON TEMPORARY LEAVE' AFTER CHRISSY TEIGEN, MARIE KONDO REMARKS

She also said that Kondo was a sell-out for trying to "capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy" when her shtick is to declutter your life.

Teigen admitted that Roman's remarks “hit me hard."

"I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews," the TV personality said.

Roman was blasted on social media for knocking another woman's business and subsequently apologized to Teigen and Kondo in a long letter on social media a few days later.

ALISON ROMAN FORMALLY APOLOGIZES TO CHRISSY TEIGEN AND MARIE KONDO FOR 'CARELESS AND INSENSITIVE' COMMENTS

“I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant,” she wrote. “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are, and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.”

Teigen publicly forgave Roman. They also are reportedly working on a TV show together but production has been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I said I don’t believe in being canceled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.”

The New York Times did not confirm when Roman would be returning.