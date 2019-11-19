Marie Kondo criticized for 'ironic' launch of online store: 'What a real Kon job'

Celebrity organizer Marie Kondo is now selling homeware online — but it's a move that some on social media have declared “ironic,” as the tidying expert shot to stardom preaching the idea of “less is more” and encouraging people to rid themselves of anything in that doesn’t “spark joy.”

On Monday, the Netflix host of “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" launched a e-commerce shop on her KonMari website. The organization guru is officially peddling variety of knickknacks across aromatherapy, bath, books, cooking, décor, entertaining and organizing categories, including $9 dish soap, a $60 set of food storage containers, an $86 candle and a $115 kimono robe.

“The goal of tidying is to make room for meaningful objects, people and experiences. I can think of no greater happiness in life than being surrounded only by the things I love,” Kondo was quoted as saying on the site.

Twitter users, meanwhile, quickly seized the moment to poke fun at the “ironic” shop and to wonder how “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” author could hawk the trendy ornaments in good conscience.

"What a real Kon job" one user joked.

"It was the plan all along. Get rid of stuff so you can buy more,” another agreed.

Kondo, however, has maintained that the opening of her KonMari shop doesn’t mean she is encouraging consumerism, telling The Wall Street Journal she found inspiration for the collection after receiving questions about what kinds of products she personally uses in her own home.

“I’m not trying to encourage over-purchasing anything," the guru said. "What’s most important to me is that you surround yourself with items that spark joy. If the bowl that you’re using currently sparks joy for you, I don’t encourage replacing it at all."