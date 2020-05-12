Alison Roman formally apologizes to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo for 'careless and insensitive' comments

Cookbook author Alison Roman formally apologized to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo after making insensitive remarks about their respective businesses.

In a lengthy letter posted to her social media accounts on Monday night, Roman, 34, admitted she used Teigen and Kondo's names "disparagingly to try to distinguish myself."

"I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try to distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for," she wrote. "It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant."

Roman continued: "The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get to where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks."

The New York Times food columnist previously told The New Consumer in an interview last week that Teigen's Cravings website was a "content farm" and that Kondo had "sold out."

Roman said she never wants to be a person who tears down another woman's success.

"Among the many uncomfortable things I’ve begun processing is the knowledge that my comments were rooted in my own security. My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself to and knocking down others — in this case two accomplished women — is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with, and am working to fix. I don’t want to be a person like that," she explained.

Roman also acknowledged that her comments could be perceived as racially charged.

"I’m not the victim here, and my insecurities don’t excuse this behavior. I’m a white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege and I recognize that makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful."

"The fact it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury)," Roman continued. "I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to that. I want to lift up and support women of color, my actions indicated the opposite."

Teigen, who recently put her Twitter on private to avoid more hateful comments, appreciated Roman's apology.

"Thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"