Chrissy Teigen marks 6 months of sobriety after cyberbullying scandal: ‘I’m happier’

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on how her life has improved since ditching alcohol.

The Cravings founder opened up on Instagram on Wednesday, her six-month anniversary of abstaining from alcohol.

"6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?" Teigen began.

The TV personality went on to say that while she doesn't exactly have her sobriety journey all planned out she's learned quite a lot so far.

"I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool," she added.

"I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo," Teigen's post concludes.

The wife of John Legend shared a series of photos of herself in the post in the sunlight on what appears to be a home balcony. She looks happy and healthy wearing black skinny jeans, a black crop top and brown suede jacket.

"So proud of you my love," Legend commented on his wife's post.

Later in the day, Teigen showed off a new addition to her family: a puppy named Pebbles. It's unclear if Teigen and her family own the puppy or are fostering her.

"She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house. she came to us with the job of protecting little luna from bed monsters and I'm happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (and thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks thank you for all you do!)

Teigen's positive post comes months after she was embroiled in a cyberbullying scandal which saw female stars including Courtney Stodden and Farah Abraham call her out for past derogatory remarks made online.