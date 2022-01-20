Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chrissy Teigen
Published

Chrissy Teigen marks 6 months of sobriety after cyberbullying scandal: ‘I’m happier’

The Cravings founder also revealed a new addition to her family

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on how her life has improved since ditching alcohol.

The Cravings founder opened up on Instagram on Wednesday, her six-month anniversary of abstaining from alcohol.

"6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?" Teigen began.

The TV personality went on to say that while she doesn't exactly have her sobriety journey all planned out she's learned quite a lot so far.

ROSEANNE BARR'S DAUGHTER RECALLS FAMILY 'PRESSURES' AS MOM FOUND FAME: 'OUR FAMILY WAS FALLING APART'

Chrissy Teigen marked her six-month anniversary of sobriety on Wednesday.

Chrissy Teigen marked her six-month anniversary of sobriety on Wednesday. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

"I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool," she added.

"I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo," Teigen's post concludes.

The wife of John Legend shared a series of photos of herself in the post in the sunlight on what appears to be a home balcony. She looks happy and healthy wearing black skinny jeans, a black crop top and brown suede jacket.

"So proud of you my love," Legend commented on his wife's post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Cravings founder says she has "endless energy" and less anxiety since abstaining from alcohol.

The Cravings founder says she has "endless energy" and less anxiety since abstaining from alcohol. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

Later in the day, Teigen showed off a new addition to her family: a puppy named Pebbles. It's unclear if Teigen and her family own the puppy or are fostering her.

"She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house. she came to us with the job of protecting little luna from bed monsters and I'm happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles! (and thank you for trusting us with her, @pawworks thank you for all you do!)

John Legend congratulated his wife on the achievement, declaring on social media that he's "so proud" of her.

John Legend congratulated his wife on the achievement, declaring on social media that he's "so proud" of her. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Teigen's positive post comes months after she was embroiled in a cyberbullying scandal which saw female stars including Courtney Stodden and Farah Abraham call her out for past derogatory remarks made online.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending