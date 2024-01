Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Charges against country star Chris Young were dismissed on Friday just days after the 38-year-old was arrested following an altercation at a Nashville bar.

His charges included assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story.