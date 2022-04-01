Chris Rock shuts down fan yelling 'F--- Will Smith' during Boston comedy show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock shut down a fan who was cursing out Will Smith during the comedian's Boston stand-up show Thursday night, a few days after Smith slapped Rock in the face following a joke regarding the actor's wife.

Since the shocking incident at the Academy Awards, Rock has seen an outpouring of support — including from fans selling out his comedy show.

"F--- Will Smith!" a fan yelled Thursday night during his set, People magazine reported.

"No, no, no, no, no..." Rock replied to the fan.

WILL SMITH WON'T BE ‘PERMANENTLY CANCELED’ BUT HIS BRAND IS ‘FOREVER TARNISHED,’ EXPERTS SAY

Rock didn't respond to a fan that had yelled, "F--- Will Smith" at Wednesday's show.

Less than an hour after slapping Rock on stage at the Academy Awards, Smith accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."

After a board of governors meeting, the Academy revealed it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings" against Smith. The actor has 15 days to submit a written response to be considered by the Academy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The next board meeting will take place on April 18 and the Academy has said that's when it may take "any disciplinary action," including expulsion or suspension.

Rock addressed the slap Wednesday night, at his first comedy show since the viral moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur. "I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

Smith has since apologized to Rock and the Academy.