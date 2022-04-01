Expand / Collapse search
Chris Rock shuts down fan yelling 'F--- Will Smith' during Boston comedy show

The Academy has initiated a disciplinary process against Smith

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars (WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY) Video

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars (WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY)

Chris Rock shut down a fan who was cursing out Will Smith during the comedian's Boston stand-up show Thursday night, a few days after Smith slapped Rock in the face following a joke regarding the actor's wife.

Since the shocking incident at the Academy Awards, Rock has seen an outpouring of support — including from fans selling out his comedy show.

"F--- Will Smith!" a fan yelled Thursday night during his set, People magazine reported.

"No, no, no, no, no..." Rock replied to the fan.

Chris Rock shut down a fan yelling "f--- Will Smith" during his comedy show Thursday night.

Rock didn't respond to a fan that had yelled, "F--- Will Smith" at Wednesday's show.

Less than an hour after slapping Rock on stage at the Academy Awards, Smith accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."

After a board of governors meeting, the Academy revealed it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings" against Smith. The actor has 15 days to submit a written response to be considered by the Academy.

Smith slapped Rock in the face during Sunday night's Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding head.

The next board meeting will take place on April 18 and the Academy has said that's when it may take "any disciplinary action," including expulsion or suspension.

Rock addressed the slap Wednesday night, at his first comedy show since the viral moment.

Smith and Rock previously worked together on the set of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the sold-out crowd at the Wilbur. "I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

Smith has since apologized to Rock and the Academy.

