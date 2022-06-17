Chris Rock, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson approached to host Emmy awards: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been approached to host this year's Emmy Awards, but they likely won't be taking the stage for TV's biggest night, according to a report.

Rock and Johnson were asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Rock reportedly turned down the offer, while Deadline reports it's unlikely Johnson will take on the role.

Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year.

Rock’s comedy career began on "Saturday Night Live," and Johnson is the executive producer of "Young Rock," a comedy series inspired by his own life.

The 2021 Emmy Awards show was presented on CBS and hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The 74th annual award show is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Reps for Rock and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier this year, Will Smith infamously slapped Rock while Rock was presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife.

Rock turned to Pinkett Smith and said, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

Smith went on to win the award for best actor that night but was later banned from attending any events by the academy for 10 years.

After the incident, Clay Travis suggested on his radio show that if Johnson had been the one presenting that award, Smith would not have slapped him onstage.

"If ‘The Rock’ had come out and made that joke, [Smith] ain’t walking up on the stage and open-hand slapping ‘The Rock,’" Travis said.