Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Chris Rock, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson approached to host Emmy awards: Report

Chris Rock and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reportedly were asked to host and both declined

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been approached to host this year's Emmy Awards, but they likely won't be taking the stage for TV's biggest night, according to a report. 

Rock and Johnson were asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Rock reportedly turned down the offer, while Deadline reports it's unlikely Johnson will take on the role.

Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year

Rock’s comedy career began on "Saturday Night Live," and Johnson is the executive producer of "Young Rock," a comedy series inspired by his own life.

‘SNL’ STAR MICHAEL CHE BACKS CHRIS ROCK RETURNING TO WORK FOLLOWING WILL SMITH OSCARS SLAP

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock reportedly will not be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards in September.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock reportedly will not be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards in September. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2021 Emmy Awards show was presented on CBS and hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The 74th annual award show is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Reps for Rock and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

Earlier this year, Will Smith infamously slapped Rock while Rock was presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscar Awards. 

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. 

Rock turned to Pinkett Smith and said, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello)

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Smith went on to win the award for best actor that night but was later banned from attending any events by the academy for 10 years. 

After the incident, Clay Travis suggested on his radio show that if Johnson had been the one presenting that award, Smith would not have slapped him onstage.

Radio host Clay Travis claimed that if Johnson was presenting the 2022 Oscar, Smith would not have slapped him onstage.

Radio host Clay Travis claimed that if Johnson was presenting the 2022 Oscar, Smith would not have slapped him onstage. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If ‘The Rock’ had come out and made that joke, [Smith] ain’t walking up on the stage and open-hand slapping ‘The Rock,’" Travis said.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending