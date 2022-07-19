Chris Pratt's shirtless selfie gets upstaged by a sweet note from his son Jack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt shared a shirtless selfie showing off his six-pack abs — and an adorable note from his son Jack.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday to share a mirror selfie while on the set of Amazon Prime Video’s "The Terminal List" with the caption "Lookin cut," with a fake slash, gushed with blood on his body.

But his followers were quick to point out a handwritten note from his son instead.

Pratt’s 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, wrote to his dad, "See yaa at 8:00ish," on a yellow sticky note while signing off the sweet message with a heart symbol and his name.

Fans weren’t the only ones who noticed the message on the "Jurassic World: Dominion" actor’s side mirror.

Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s brother commented on the post saying, "See yah at 8ish jackkkooo," with three crying laughing emojis.

Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, also swooned over the cute post, from her Sunday Paper account, "The note from Jack," with a red heart emoji.

The Marvel actor, 43, co-parents his son with Faris, 45. The pair was married from 2009-2018.

In June 2019, Pratt tied the knot with Katherine, 32. They have since welcomed two daughters together: Lyla, 1, and Eloise, 2 months.

Schwarzenegger also took to Instagram Friday to share her first photo with both of her daughters — two months after giving birth to Eloise — with the caption, "Two under 2 vibes."

Pratt stars in and produces Amazon Prime Video’s "The Terminal List." In the eight-episode action series, the Hollywood actor plays a Navy SEAL officer who investigates why his entire platoon gets ambushed during a mission.

The show is based on the book series written by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, and 28-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger also co-stars in "The Terminal List," alongside Pratt.