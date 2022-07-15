Chris Pratt will never play Indiana Jones because he's scared of Harrison Ford

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt shut down the rumors he is interested in taking over the role of Indiana Jones, and for a very interesting reason.

During a recent appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Pratt discussed the possibility of taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford in potential remakes of the film, saying it was never going to happen.

The "Jurassic World Dominion" actor went on to explain the reason he will forever turn down the role of the famous archeologist is because he is afraid Ford’s ghost will come back to haunt him if he does.

"No, aren’t they doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford," Pratt asked while on the podcast. "All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?"

HARRISON FORD INJURES SHOULDER ON SET OF ‘INDIANA JONES 5,' PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

In a 2019 appearance on "The Today Show," Ford made it clear that he is the one and only Indiana Jones noting, "I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy." This doesn’t leave a lot of room for someone new to step in and make the role their own.

It is clear Indiana Jones is a character Ford is attached to, as he keeps coming back to the role. He recently returned to the franchise for its fifth installment, something co-star Antonio Bandera called incredible to see.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip," Banderas told USA Today earlier this year. "I still remember the first time I saw ‘Indiana Jones’ in a theater and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought, ‘This is like going back to the old adventure (movies) in a completely different way.'"

While Pratt said he would never take the lead role in this franchise, he is no stranger to starring in big blockbuster franchise films. He is currently starring as the lead in the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and frequently makes appearances in other Marvel films. He was also the lead in the latest "Jurassic World" trilogy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fifth "Indiana Jones" film is set to release on June 30, 2023, and the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is set to be released on May 5, 2023.