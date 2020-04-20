Chris Pratt adorably crashes Katherine Schwarzenegger's baking video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chris Pratt loves all the baking that Katherine Schwarzenegger is doing during their quarantine time together.

The 30-year-old author documented herself on her Instagram Story on Sunday making strawberry shortcake after successfully making some delicious banana bread.

During her tutorial, Pratt could be heard in the background playing some golf and making hilarious comments.

CHRIS PRATT DISHES ON THE ONE THING HE DOES THAT ANNOYS HIS WIFE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

“While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” the best-selling author said with a laugh.

Then, the "Jurassic World" star came on screen with a piece of her banana bread and gushed over her baking skills.

“I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” he said. “I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: CHRIS PRATT 'THINKS OF KIND WAYS TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

“They’ll be gone in… less than a day,” Pratt predicted.

The couple has been keeping occupied during the shelter-in-place. They've been taking walks with their dogs and some of Schwarzenegger's family. Last week, they spent Easter Sunday inside cooking and streaming a mass service.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger will soon be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot on June 8 in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt told Jason Kennedy during an appearance on E!’s "In the Room." "My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

Pratt shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.