Chris Pratt buzzes beekeeper for getting stung in the eye and she responds: 'Leave saving the bees to me'

Chris Pratt is in an unexpected online feud with a beekeeper!

The actor took to Instagram to vent to his followers about a recent incident in which he found himself face to face with a beehive and saying watching videos of beekeeper Erika Thompson handle a beehive "built up this false sense of security" in him, leading him to believe he can handle a beehive in his backyard by himself. He has in fact taken on dinosaurs and various alien species before.

"She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands,'" Pratt said about Thompson. "I said, I think I can control bees too, so I saw a beehive two days ago…I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out, and it stung me in the eyeball."

"So, anyways, f**k that bee lady," Pratt concluded.

As he was telling the story, he took his sunglasses off to reveal his swollen eye. He gave some props to Thompson though, tagging her in the caption of the post, writing "@texasbeeworks you inspire me!"

While a majority of the comments section was filled with friends and fans of Pratt's laughing at the actor's unfortunate situation, Thompson herself didn't seem to enjoy his story, essentially telling him to stick to acting and leave the bees alone.

"Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," Thompson wrote in the comments section.

Thompson is referring to Pratt's latest role as the iconic Italian plumber Mario in the new animated movie "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The movie is based on a popular video game franchise in which Mario is trying to save his love interest, Princess Peach, from the evil dinosaur Bowser.

The movie will feature fan favorite characters from the Super Mario Bros. video game, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong and the Penguin King. In the movie, rather than Mario trying to save Peach from Bowser, the two of them are traveling throughout the kingdom to find Luigi, so they can partner together to take Bowser down.

Pratt is also set to star in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the third installment of the popular marvel franchise. The third movie will see the return of Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and will be the last time she will appear in a guardians film in that role, as her character passed away in a previous Avengers movie.

The new movie will center around Pratt's character Peter Quill and the rest of the guardians attempt to convert the planet Knowhere into a safe space for aliens, but their plan is threatened when the planet is attacked. This leads the guardians to complete one last mission together.

Pratt recently made headlines for posting a rare photo of his son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, on his Instagram. The former couple has been private regarding their son, being selective about when and if they show his face to the public. He and his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are equally private regarding their two children.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt got together in 2018 after his split from Faris in 2017, and were married a year later in 2019. Their daughters were born in August 2020 and the other in May 2022 respectively.