Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Chris Pratt backs up MMA fighter for bout in Los Angeles, goes crazy after win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Hollywood vs. hunters: TV Guide attacks actor Chris Pratt over his enthusiasm for huntingVideo

Hollywood vs. hunters: TV Guide attacks actor Chris Pratt over his enthusiasm for hunting

Chris Pratt, well-known for honoring the troops and making surprise visits to sick children, is under attack in a TV Guide article that takes issue with the actor's farm-to-table lifestyle and for hunting deer; reaction from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Trump advisory board member Madison Gesiotto.

Actor Chris Pratt was pictured in an unfamiliar spot Saturday night – a cornerman for mixed martial arts fighter Adel Altamini in his Bellator 214 bout at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Pratt and Altamini became friends at FOX Sports football analyst Jay Glazer’s gym in West Hollywood and their friendship evolved into the “Avengers” actor backing Altamini up.

CHRIS PRATT WANTS 'LOTS OF KIDS' WITH KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

Altamini won his fight against Brandon McMahan and Pratt was seen going crazy for his buddy. Pratt eventually jumped into the octagon to celebrate with Altamini.

Altamini’s back story is interesting.

He was born and raised in Iraq and was contracted to be a convoy driver for the U.S. Marines Corp., according to TMZ Sports. He was later captured by Al Qaeda and threatened with death until U.S. Marines saved him.

After the rescue, Altamini moved to the U.S. and began training in MMA. He happened to meet Glazer and Pratt at the gym.

Altamini praised Pratt as a good person to train with.

“He’s really good. He has really good wrestling – he has a background in wrestling in high school. The guy has really good experience wrestling, and I work with him a lot with striking and I train him in striking. We roll a lot. He likes to roll, and he’s strong,” he said of Pratt, according to MMA Junkie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was trying to warm up with him (before the fight) and I was like, ‘I want another guy’ because he’s heavy. He has really strong hips. I know he’s a really famous actor, but he trains every day. This guy is always training. He’s very, very strong. He comes to fight.”

Altamini now has eight professional wins.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.