Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spotted enjoying a romantic weekend getaway

Wine tasting weekend!

Chris Pratt and his new girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, enjoyed a romantic date at the Round Pond Estate winery located in California's Napa Valley on Saturday.

The estate, which includes gardens, a winery and vineyard, posted several photos to Instagram of the couple’s excursion.

“What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!” read the caption. "We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family!”

The pair appeared to be enjoying themselves while posing for a pic with glasses of white wine in their hands.

Schwarzenegger, 28, was rocking a printed long-sleeve floral dress and was all smiles alongside Pratt, 39, who sported a button-down striped shirt and jeans.

The two appeared to have brought along a large group with them and also posed with their pals for another photo.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first photographed together in June, and she has since met the actor's son, Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris.

“Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are the real deal,” a source told ET. “Chris and Katherine are a serious couple, so Jack being alone with Katherine is normal.”