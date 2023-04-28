Chris Pratt admits he stripped down for awkward audition at 18 years old

Before Chris Pratt became a successful Hollywood actor, the 43-year-old admitted he stripped down for a different kind of audition.

Pratt confessed one of his "toughest" auditions was at a male strip club called Mr. Paddywack’s in Edmonds, Washington, when he was 18 years old.

"It was in the middle of the day, and the place was nasty," Pratt began his story.

Pratt then revealed his strip club audition song that he prepared for his risqué audition.

"I put on the song "Pony" [by] Ginuwine…way too slow," he quipped during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star detailed his experience and said he was awkwardly dancing for only one guy during his audition.

"I walked out and the guy was like, ‘yeah, you should come back and work here,’" Pratt continued.

He responded with "Okay, cool," and left the male strip club.

Pratt added that he almost considered taking the gig once he saw another male dancer in the parking lot with a "mid-80s Toyota Tercel."

"He’s got a pretty sick car…maybe I ought to come back," he laughed.

"Make a little money, get myself a Toyota. But, no I ended up not going back."

Pratt opened up about his past ahead of the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

He teased it was the end of the Marvel trilogy and the "last time these Guardians of the Galaxy will ever be on-screen together."

Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord. He stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and others.

In May 2022, the father-of-three welcomed his second daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple wrote on social media at the time. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

Schwarzenegger, 33, and Pratt welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020.

With the birth of Eloise Christina, Pratt now has three children. The "Jurassic World Dominion" actor shares a son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.