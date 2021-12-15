Chris Noth explains why Carrie Bradshaw didn't call 911 for Big on 'And Just Like That'

Fans were left both devastated and confused by Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death in the first episode of the revived "Sex and the City" series titled "And Just Like That."

Many people took to social media to question why Big's on-screen wife, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), didn't immediately call 911 after she found him lying on the bathroom floor. Big suffered a heart attack at home after his 1,000th Peloton ride.

In an interview with Vogue, Noth reacted to his character's fate. "I was really happy with how it came together and how the show looked and how it has reinvented itself," he said. "All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing 'Scenes From a Marriage,' 'Sex and the City' style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."

Noth said that "And Just Like That" creator Michael Patrick King had a specific vision for the arc of the series and it didn't include Big surviving.

"One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets," Noth explained. "They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, they both know that it’s the end. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look."

Noth also teased how Episode 1 won't be the last fans see of Big on revamped series. "I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but...there may be a little...there may be a haunting that happens," he hinted. "I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble," he said.

The 67-year-old actor first played Big, the character's full name is John James Preston, on the "SATC" pilot in 1998. The Emmy-winning series lasted until 2004 and then spawned two movies, one in 2008 and another in 2010.

Also not returning in any capacity to "AJLT" is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. After the second film, rumors started spreading that another project was in the works. However, Cattrall made it clear she wasn’t interested in reprising her role.

"I'm lucky enough to have a choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actress told the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast last year. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

"Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think," she shared. "The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird."

On the HBO Max show, the characters explained that Samantha moved to London and wasn't in touch with them anymore after a business argument.