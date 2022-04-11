Chris Noth's 'The Equalizer' character gets written off show following firing over sexual assault allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Noth's character in the CBS show "The Equalizer" faced an off-screen death in season two of the crime drama.

Noth was fired in December after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately," CBS and producers Universal Television said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Noth last appeared on the episode titled "Separated," which aired on Jan. 2. However, viewers didn't learn of Noth's character's fate until the April 9 episode, "Pulse."

The actor did not appear on-screen for the episode, but his off-screen death was revealed to the audience, according to Variety. Noth's William Bishop died in a plane crash while participating in a CIA investigation into a separate plane crash.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. One woman alleged that she was assaulted by the star in California in 2004 when she was 22 and needed stitches after the ordeal.

The other woman claimed Noth assaulted her in New York in 2015 when she was 25.

The actor denied the allegations, but was subsequently fired from "The Equalizer" and his final scenes in the HBO series "And Just Like That…" were cut.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

He added: "It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Following the original allegations, two more women accused Noth of inappropriate sexual behavior.