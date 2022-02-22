‘And Just Like That...’ star Chris Noth returns to social media amid allegations of sexual assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Noth has returned to social media following a two-month absence after being accused of sexual assault.

The actor, 67, shared two photos of his sons whom he shares with his wife Tara Wilson, 42.

In one snap, the embattled star commemorated his youngest son Keats’ second birthday.

"Happy Birthday little Keats – you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!" Noth wrote.

In a previous post, Noth shared a photo of his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball.

"SWISH," he captioned the pic. "It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom."

Many of Noth’s 475K followers took to the comments section to welcome him back.

"Supporting you Chris Noth!!!" one commenter wrote.

"Welcome back to Instagram!" another chimed.

"Miss seeing you," one user commented.

"Happy you’re back online!!" another added.

Noth's final scenes were cut from the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That…" finale amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

The series followed Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) grief as her longtime love suffered a fatal heart attack in the first episode on his Peloton.

In October, Noth and Parker were seen shooting what were believed to be throwback scenes in Paris. Noth was supposed to appear in a dream-state fantasy sequence where the pair reunited on Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge as his TV wife scattered his ashes. However, those scenes were long scrapped and they never appeared in the finale.

Previous reports suggested showrunners felt the filmed and archived footage of Noth’s appearance weren’t significant enough to risk airing given the allegations that have been made against him.

The actor played Big in "Sex and the City," which aired from 1998 until 2004. He reprised the role for both films in 2008 and 2010.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of Big on the reboot, which premiered in Dec., prompted her to speak out. The allegations were made that month by multiple women.

HBO Max had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

The star has previously denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

At the time the allegations were raised, Parker, as well as co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, spoke out publicly in support of the women who have claimed Noth sexually assaulted them.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the trio's joint statement, shared on Instagram. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

They added: "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.