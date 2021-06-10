Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell welcome their first child together: 'Praising Jesus over and over again'

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are proud new parents.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Dutton Walker Lane, on June 8, Bushnell revealed on Thursday.

"Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you," she captioned an Instagram photo, which featured her sweetly holding the pair's bundle of joy.

She added, "Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

Lane also shared the news, writing on Twitter: "Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers."

"I will never understand how Lauren birthed a 9 pound baby!" he mused. "DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

The post also included a video of Lane holding his baby boy for the first time.

Lane and the former " Bachelor " contestant married in October 2019 after a whirlwind romance.

The couple went public with their relationship less than a year before they said "I do." They moved in together in March 2019, got engaged in June, and became husband and wife four months later.

According to People magazine, the two wed in Nashville, Tenn., in front of 160 family members and friends in an indoor "secret garden"-themed ceremony.

"I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here," the 36-year-old country singer said. "I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her."

Bushnell also gushed about her new husband. "I feel like the luckiest girl," the 31-year-old said. "We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky."

