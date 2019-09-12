Liam Hemsworth enjoys vacation with family and friends in Australia following Miley Cyrus split

Liam Hemsworth is enjoying some quality time with his loved ones.

On Thursday, Liam's older brother, "Avengers" star, Chris Hemsworth, took to Instagram to share a few photos of the group's getaway to Makepeace Island in Australia.

In the pictures, Liam -- who filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage in August -- appeared to be having a good time as he smiled for the camera in a series of snapshots. The 29-year-old actor rocked a gray sweatshirt and jeans paired with white converse sneakers for the outing.

“Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !!” Chris, 36, captioned the pictures.

Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a few photos as well, writing: “Fun trip with the best company!” The "Tidelands" star also posted an Instagram story which featured her, Chris, Liam and a few of their pals lounging poolside.

For Cyrus' part, she has been spending time with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31, were recently spotted making out at a New York Fashion Week party.

Hemsworth filed for divorce on Aug. 21, citing “irreconcilable differences," according to People. The filing came 11 days after the A-list couple announced that they were calling it quits.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told the magazine at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth has previously spoken out about the split, writing on Instagram: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”