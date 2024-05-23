Expand / Collapse search
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth 'forever' in wife's 'debt' after she ‘put aside her own dreams’ to support his

Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010 and have three children

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Chris Hemsworth is singing his wife's praises.

The "Thor" actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday and gave wife Elsa Pataky a special shout-out during his acceptance speech.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said. "And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.

"The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at Cannes

Chris Hemsworth recognizes his wife put aside her career to support his. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and married that same year, just three months after making their relationship official. Since then, they have welcomed three children together — daughter India Rose, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Pataky is best known for her role in three "Fast and the Furious" movies, playing Officer Elena Neves. Hemsworth landed the role of the God of Thunder in "Thor," portraying the character in multiple stand-alone movies and in "The Avengers" movies. This led to bigger roles in "Rush," "Extraction" and "The Huntsman: Winter's War."

The couple is now starring together in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," in which Hemsworth plays the villain, Dr. Dementus. Pataky has two roles in the film, Vuvalini General and Mr. Norton.

"It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," Hemsworth told E! News about working with Pataky. "Going to work together is when we get some alone time." 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hemsworth and Pataky act alongside each other in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

While they considered working together a break from their children, all three children were on set with them during filming. Hemsworth explained their kids "have been on set a lot," adding "nothing is pretty shocking to them" anymore because "they understand the tricks" behind the scenes.

This isn't the first time Hemsworth has acted alongside a family member. His daughter had a pivotal part in the latest Thor movie, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

"You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it."

Although India stole the screen during the movie, Hemsworth isn't in a rush to see her in more films. He told the outlet he "want[s] her to have a childhood," adding he might let her continue acting in the future if she wants to.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere.

Hemsworth starred alongside his daughter in "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

"But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,'" he added. "Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

