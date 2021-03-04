Expand / Collapse search
‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison 'deeply pathetic' for apology to 'woke mob': Dave Rubin

Longtime host 'had nothing to apologize for,' Rubin tells 'America's Newsroom'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Dave Rubin slams 'Bachelor' host for apologizing to 'woke mob'

Dave Rubin slams ‘Bachelor’ host for apologizing to ‘woke mob’

'The Rubin Report' host calls Chris Harrison 'embarrassing' on 'America's Newsroom' for apologizing to the liberal media.

"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison is "deeply pathetic" for apologizing for comments about cancel culture after taking a leave from the ABC series, "The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin told "America’s Newsroom".

"Look, I know you're not a racist. You know you're not a racist … but the second you apologize to the woke mob, well, congratulations. You are now living on your knees forever," Rubin said.

Harrison told "Good Morning America" earlier Thursday he "made a mistake" by defending current "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos resurfaced of her attending an "Old South"-themed party in 2018.

The political commentator called Harrison's apology "embarrassing" and argued the host had lost his self-respect.

CHRIS HARRISON SAYS HE PLANS TO HOST 'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE AGAIN IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE STEPPING ASIDE

"He had nothing to apologize for," Rubin said. "This is just so consistent with what we see happening all over the place from Mr. Potato Head to Dr. Seuss to the host of 'The Bachelor.'"

ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel warned his audience Tuesday that canceling "Dr. Seuss, Abe Lincoln, and Mr. Potato Head" is Donald Trump's "path to victory" in 2024.

"His point is kind of right, which is that the more that the woke left infringes on everyone's ability to live a normal life and make everything absolutely political, well, that will fuel the rise again of Trump," Rubin said.

