'Bachelor' star Matt James reveals that Rachael Kirkconnell gave him an ultimatum following post-show split

Matt James said Rachael Kirkconnell presented him with an "ultimatum" that ultimately forced his hand into fully committing to a relationship with her.

"She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing,'" he said on the "Pomp" podcast Tuesday.

"That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed," he continued. "It’s been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."

James, 29, also admitted that at one point he wasn’t "really honoring" his commitment to 24-year-old Kirkconnell.

A source confirmed to Page Six in early May that "The Bachelor" star and his winner were officially back together, but he was "hesitant" to take it public because of "issues" they were working through together.

They pair then enjoyed an outing together on a beach in Miami where they were photographed looking cozy.

The first Black "Bachelor" in franchise history, James gave his final rose to graphic designer Kirkconnell, though they did not get engaged because allegations of Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive behavior on social media surfaced along with photos of her at an antebellum-themed party in college. She apologized in February.

"There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We’re back together [now]," James explained on the "Pomp" podcast. "Everything we’ve been through, everything she’s been through, she’s stuck right by my side. She’s continued to have a positive attitude. It’s one of the many things I love about her."

James reaffirmed that he’s fully committed to Kirkconnell and "not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that."