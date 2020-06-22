'Workaholics' episode with Chris D'Elia as a child molester pulled from Hulu, Amazon, Comedy Central

A "Workaholics" episode featuring Chris D'Elia as a child molester has been pulled from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central.

D'Elia has recently come under fire for allegedly sexually harassing underage girls. D'Elia denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ last week.

In "Workaholics," the actor appeared in an episode of the comedy's first season, which originally aired in 2011.

In the episode, D'Elia plays a child molester who is nearly exposed by the show's main characters until he befriends them, letting them tag along to an exclusive party. Per Variety, the logline for the episode reads: “A local child molester attracts the guys’ attention, but not, as it turns out, for the reason they expected.”

"Workaholics" is available in full on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, sans the episode. It is gone entirely from Hulu while on Prime, a message says the episode is "unavailable," per the outlet.

A spokesperson from Comedy Central, the show's original home, confirmed to Fox News that the episode has been removed from the channel's platforms, and told Variety that D'Elia's "White Male. Black Comic" comedy special has also been removed.

Reps for Hulu and Amazon Prime did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In his statement to TMZ, D'Elia denied the allegations, telling the outlet: "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

The stand-up comic added: "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."