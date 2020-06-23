Chris D'Elia's 'You' co-star Penn Badgley on comedian's sexual harassment allegations: 'It's very disturbing'

Another one of Chris D'Elia's co-stars is speaking out in response to the sexual harassment allegations brought against the comedian.

D'Elia, 40, has been the subject of several sexual harassment allegations recently, some of the accusers even being underage at the time of their alleged encounters.

CHRIS D'ELIA'S FORMER CO-STAR WHITNEY CUMMINGS ON COMEDIAN'S SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACCUSATIONS: 'ENRAGED'

Last year, the comedian appeared in a string of episodes of the drama series "You," in which he played a pedophile. Now, Penn Badgley, star of the show has spoken out about the allegations.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley, 33, told the Los Angeles Times' podcast "Can't Stop Watching."

The actor revealed that after allegations against D'Elia come to light, the producers of "You" reached out to Jenna Ortega, who appeared onscreen with D'Elia “to make sure she felt safe.”

CHRIS D'ELIA DROPPED BY CAA FOLLOWING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: REPORT

"I was very troubled by [the accusations]. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women," Badgley added. "

The "You" star isn't the only co-star of D'Elia's to speak out, as Whitney Cummings also addressed the allegations publically.

"It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris," Cummings, 37, said online. "I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cummings deemed D'Elia's behavior as "predatory," and pledged to not remain "silent" on such "abuse[s] of power" in the future.