Chris Brown on Paris rape claim: 'This b!tch lyin''

Singer Chris Brown is firing back at allegations of rape, calling them “false” and “disrespectful” in an Instagram post.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was taken into custody Monday, along with two of his bodyguards, after a rape complaint was filed against him in the 7th Arrondissement in northwest Paris.

BEBE REXHA SLAMS DESIGNERS WHO ALLEGEDLY TOLD HER SHE’S ‘TOO BIG’ TO DRESS FOR GRAMMYS: ‘F--- YOU’

Brown was in police custody until late Tuesday; the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed his released later that day. And Brown took to Instagram to deny the allegations in a colorful post.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!” the caption on his post read. “NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!

The caption was under a black photo with white wording that read “this b!tch lyin’.”

The woman that filed the complaint told police she met Brown and his friends overnight on Jan. 15 at a club before going to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, officials said.

Sony Music didn’t immediately comment on the report of Brown’s detention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown has had legal and very public relationship troubles before. He pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009, and completed his probation in the case in 2015.

Fox News Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.