Chita Rivera, the fire-and-ice dancer, singer and actress who soared into stardom in the original Broadway production of "West Side Story" and captivated audiences for nearly seven decades, died on Tuesday.

She was 91.

The Broadway star played the role of "Anita" in West Side Story and also starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago.

Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, with 10 nominations and two wins. She’s also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.