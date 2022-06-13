Tony Awards 2022: 'A Strange Loop’ takes best musical as Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The musical, "A Strange Loop," a work centered on blackness and queerness, was awarded the best new musical Sunday at the Tony Awards.

Michael R. Jackson’s musical is about a black gay Broadway usher trying to write a show about a black gay Broadway usher. Jackson also won the award for best book.

And Jennifer Hudson joined an elite class of individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony after "A Strange Loop," which she is a producer for, won best musical.

"A Strange Loop" beat out "MJ," a biography musical of late pop star Michael Jackson's most popular works, for the top award of the night.

TOBY KEITH, AUTHOR OF SONG THAT BECAME 9/11 RALLYING CRY: 'NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR BEING PATRIOTIC'

But the musical about the King of Pop won four Tony Awards, including for best choreography, best lighting design for a musical and best sound design for a musical. Myles Frost took home the award for best lead actor in a musical for his role as Michael Jackson.

Joaquina Kalukango won the prize for best leading actress in a musical for starring in "Paradise Square," a work about Irish immigrants and black Americans struggling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.

A revival of iconic composer Stephen Sondheim’s "Company" won five awards on the night, including for best musical revival.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA DUSTS OFF ‘ADIRRTY,’ PERFORMS ‘LADY MARMALADE’ WITH MYA AT LA PRIDE

"Company" explores a person’s conflicted feelings about commitment, which traditionally centered on a bachelor. In the revival, however, it focused on a woman and the sexes of several couples in the work were switched.

Marianne Elliott earned the award for best direction of a musical for "Company," making her the only woman to have won three Tonys for directing. She thanked Sondheim for allowing her have a woman placed "front and center."

Patti LuPone won best featured actress in a musical and Matt Doyle won for best featured actor in a musical for their performances in "Company."

TAYLOR SWIFT TALKS ‘ALL TOO WELL’ AT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sondheim, who died late last year, was honored in a special segment where Bernadette Peters sang his song "Children Will Listen."

Several acceptance speeches thanked audiences for going out and seeing the shows despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and Marsha Gay Harden praised 150 safety officers invited as guests to the awards show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The season's 34 new productions represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Tonys from nine months ago saw winners selected from just 18 eligible plays and musicals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.