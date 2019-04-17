Tim Tebow praises Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'strong faith,' 'incredible hearts' in TIME 100 tribute

Chip and Joanna Gaines were counted among the most influential people on the annual TIME 100 list — among the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson — which was released Wednesday.

None other than Tim Tebow penned the tribute for the home renovation and design power couple.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES WANT NEW CABLE NETWORK ‘TO FEEL LIKE HOME’

“Joanna and Chip Gaines are two incredible people with incredible hearts,” Tebow wrote.

The former NFL quarterback went on to praise their hard work and generosity and lauded their ability to impact people’s lives first on their hit HGTV show "Fixer Uppers" and “soon with their own TV network.”

Tebow, who now plays minor league baseball, recalled an episode of “Fixer Upper” where he helped the couple build an accessible home for a family with two children in wheelchairs.

“I saw firsthand the genuine passion they have for making a difference in people’s lives,” he said of their collaboration.

The former football star also went on to write about the couple’s strong Christian faith. Tebow himself is an outspoken Christian.

“They are also grounded in a strong faith, which keeps them focused on what truly matters in life,” Tebow continued. “People matter. Loving people matters. And Jo and Chip are amazing at loving people.”

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ NEW CABLE NETWORK ARRIVING IN SUMMER 2020

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed they are developing their own TV network, which will be released in the summer of 2020 and will replace Discovery’s DIY Network.

Last week at Discovery, Inc's Upfronts at the Lincoln Center, the couple shared their hopes for the network, saying they want it to “bring families together” and “build bridges in communities.”

The Gaines — who have built their lifestyle and home empire, Magnolia, over the years — also emphasized to the audience that if they can make it, anyone can.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.